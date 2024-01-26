We Tried Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo To See If They Really Taste Like Wings

It seems unbelievably unfathomable that in the entire 75-year history of the Cheetos brand, there hasn't been a single iteration of the cheesy, dusty, puffy sticks flavored to ape the incredible taste of Buffalo wings — until now. Welcome to this world Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, said in a press release about the new flavor, "While we know there's no beating out Buffalo wings as a favorite gameday staple, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo proves that being second-best can taste just as good."

On the yellow and orange bag of Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo, Chester Cheetah has his hands, er, paws full. In one paw, he is holding a wedge of cheddar cheese, and in the other, a giant Cheeto stick. Even his tail is working overtime, sprinkling Buffalo sauce from a glass bottle on said Cheeto. He can't even wait to try his new concoction, as his mouth is wide open, complete with his tongue sticking out. Just looking at the imagery on this bag, the feeling is mutual for me, and I can't wait to tear this open and see what lies inside.

So, are these new Cheetos hot to trot, or a big NOT? Without further ado, here's my chew and review!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.