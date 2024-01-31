How Much Food You Probably Need To Buy For A Fondue Party

Next time you're hosting a party at your place, ditch the charcuterie board and opt for a fondue pot. We have all come to anticipate the trend of pairing various meats, cheeses, and other bites together on a wooden display for partygoers to casually grab as they please. However, a pot of melted cheese fondue provides everything you love about charcuterie food with the added interactive atmosphere that will bring guests together.

Fondue is the perfect way to satisfy your craving for something cheesy while enjoying it in a fun and sophisticated way. Contrary to popular belief, fondue is not actually a type of cheese, rather it refers to the dish itself, consisting of a melted dip or sauce along with many dippable small bites. The word fondue comes from the French word meaning, "melted."

While it might seem extra fancy, it only takes a few ingredients to make and with the wide variety of dipping options, grabbing supplies for your next shindig will be a breeze. Just make sure you have a party headcount before going to the grocery store and get roughly half a pound per person.