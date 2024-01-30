Throw Some Pierogi In Your Potato Soup For A Super Easy Upgrade

Spring and summer are the obvious stars of seasonal cooking — after all, it's hard to argue with fresh fruits and vegetables. But winter has culinary charms all its own: the warmth and aroma of freshly-baked breads and pies; the smokey-salty-sweetness of preserved meats like bacon and andouille sausage; different-but-no-less-wonderful jarred versions of summer's bounty in the form of fruit preserves, pickled vegetables, and canned tomatoes; and hearty soups and stews made from root vegetables like onions, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes. Few things are more deeply satisfying than a well-made potato soup, after all — and the next time that dish strikes your fancy, consider enriching it with those magnificent little stuffed dumplings known as pierogis, boiled and fried crisp in butter.

The pierogi is the Polish version of dumplings, which have been around since time immemorial in China, and are typically filled with veggies savory meat and vegetables. Essentially, they're palm-sized dumplings made from unleavened wheat dough and stuffed with, well, you name it: meat, sweet or savory cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, lentils, fruit, and so on. The dumplings are typically boiled and then pan-fried in butter until crispy, often served with accompaniments like sour cream, cabbage, bacon, caramelized onions, and occasionally drizzled with more butter! Now, imagine encountering these delights in a bowl of creamy potato soup.