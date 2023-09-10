Ditch The Oven And Throw Your Frozen Dinner Rolls In The Air Fryer

To quickly heat up your rolls, check the packaging. Some rolls may need to thaw out for a little at room temperature or rise if they're not pre-baked. Once they're ready, check for the correct baking temperature. Your air fryer should be heated to that recommended temperature. Some air fryers have a specific preheating option, which should be done prior to adding the rolls. If yours doesn't, set the temperature and allow the machine to run empty for a few minutes.

Once the air fryer has been heated up, place the rolls inside the basket. To make sure everyone cooks evenly, make sure not to stack any on top of each other, and leave space in between each one. Then, follow the timing instructions on the packaging for the rolls, allowing them to rest in the air fryer and heat up. Just keep in mind that air fryers work a little differently than traditional ovens, so there's no harm in checking on them every few minutes.

Once your rolls look done, carefully remove one from the basket and slice it open to ensure the inside is thoroughly heated. If the inside of the roll is warm, they're ready to eat.