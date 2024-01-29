Here's How Long Your Freshly Ground Beef Can Last In The Fridge

After purchasing ground beef, you should prepare it fairly quickly. The HHS states that ground beef should only be refrigerated for one to two days. After that window, the beef becomes dangerous to eat. This might seem like a short period, but it's plenty of time for bacteria to start multiplying. This is especially true of ground beef. As the USDA notes, the grinding process mixes any bacteria that were present on the surface into the interior of the meat. This will kickstart bacteria colonization. Pathogens like E. coli can survive refrigerator temperatures and will slowly start multiplying if present.

The trickiest part of storing ground beef is knowing how to tell that your beef is going bad. "Ground beef is a particular concern," notes Dr. Lillian Craggs-Dino in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic, "because its spoilage isn't always as obvious as other products." Unlike other foods that develop mold, ground beef might "be starting to spoil, and you might not notice anything." That's why it's essential not to exceed the HHS refrigeration guidelines.

Other cuts of beef have a longer shelf life. Steaks, chops, and roasts can stay refrigerated for three to five days and sausage will last for up to a week. The HHS states that once cooked, all cuts of beef should be consumed within three to four days.