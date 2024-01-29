Give Salted Caramel Apples The Umami Treatment With Some Miso

Before you run to the market, you'll want to decide which type of miso you want to add to your caramel apple recipe. There are countless varieties of miso paste, but to keep things simple, we'll focus on three popular categories: white, yellow, and red.

Red miso paste has a strong saltiness and pronounced umami flavor due to its lengthy fermentation process. This miso is generally used in hearty recipes like stew, soups, and meat marinades. Unless you want a heavy-handed savoriness in your caramel apples, save red miso paste for non-dessert dishes. Meanwhile, thanks to a quicker fermentation period, white miso boasts a mild umami essence and a noticeably sweeter flavor than its red counterpart. It's often reserved for lighter dishes like salad dressings and dipping sauces, and due to its mellowness, it's also a great first choice for trying out with salted caramel apples.

Yellow miso, on the other hand, is the best of both worlds, as it strikes a balance between the boldness of red miso and the delicate essence of white miso. Its flavor is more pronounced than white, but still milder than red, making it a solid option if you think you'll enjoy a stronger savory taste to go with the sweet caramel. No matter which miso you choose, mix it into the liquid caramel in small increments until you're satisfied with the taste.