Martha Stewart's Tuna Salad Features One Unexpected Ingredient

Most people don't need Martha Stewart to teach them how to make a tuna salad. It takes two ingredients at minimum to make — a can of tuna and some mayo — and all you need to do is mix them up. If you want to spruce it up a little, you can always add some celery and onion or extra seasoning, and even if you do so, you still don't have to measure every ingredient. But while this classic version of the recipe can definitely be tasty, Stewart's twist on it makes for an extra satisfying sandwich.

As the celebrity chef shared in a 2006 episode of "The Martha Stewart Show," the only traditional ingredients she uses in her tuna salad are canned tuna and celery. Even the mayonnaise is swapped with "lemonaise" (aka lemony mayonnaise) and is further supplemented with more lemon juice. Stewart also adds a diced apple, much like you would with a chicken salad. As for the seasoning, her tuna salad calls for the typical salt and pepper, but is also enhanced with an unexpected ingredient: fresh basil.