Poached Eggs: To Stir Or Not To Stir?

Alton Brown advises in a video for the Food Network that if you are attempting to poach many eggs at once, there is a better way. Instead of stirring, his recipe calls for salt and white vinegar. After dosing the water with the mixture, add the eggs, cover, and do not stir for about seven minutes. This will leave you with a nice consistency, though they might not look as uniform in shape as the stirred version.

For those less concerned with chef-approved strategies, there is another way. Poach pods are exactly how they sound. Place an egg in its designated container and let simmer in hot water. Cover with a lid for a few minutes and serve when ready. The only downside of this technique is that it would require a large and shallow pot to hold multiple devices at the same time.

Circumventing the stove altogether, some have found a way to accomplish a poached egg in a microwave. You won't find this trickery in any fine dining restaurants but it functions just as a stove does. Just pop a raw egg in a ramekin with some water and microwave it. The only issue with this technique is that you should check it every 10 seconds to make sure it's properly cooked.

Ultimately, which approach you use will likely come down to how concerned you are about what they look like and how much time you have.