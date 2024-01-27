The Best Method For Cutting Up Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruits come in three varieties, with either pink, yellow or red skin. The flesh of the red variety boasts a pleasing magenta hue, while the others are white, but no matter which kind you have on hand, your slicing and dicing methods will be the same.

Before cutting into the fruit, you want to make sure it's ripe. A ripe dragon fruit will have a bit of give to it and a smooth and brightly colored exterior.

Using a sharp knife, slice the fruit in half lengthwise, exposing the interior. To remove the flesh, you can either peel the skin back or scoop it out with a spoon, much like you would with an avocado. The flesh should come out with ease. Another popular method includes slicing off the ends, cutting through the peel, and simply peeling the skin back. With either method, you can get creative with how you choose to carve things up afterwards. Dicing into cubes makes a great option for a mixed fruit bowl, ditto for sphere shapes as well. Those can easily be obtained using a melon baller. And slicing into half moons can add up to an eye-catching visual presentation at your next brunch. If you prefer to enjoy your fruit in a more natural state, the flesh is soft enough to eat with a spoon right out of the skin. Just slice lengthwise and dig in.