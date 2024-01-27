Your Champagne Bottle Shouldn't Really Pop

You know when you're watching a movie and the protagonist gets a job promotion or wins the big game, and bottles of Champagne are being opened like firearms discharging? Yeah, don't do that in real life. Spare your bottle of champers the agony and disrespect of blasting its cork out like a Nerf gun dart (not to mention potentially blinding your dining companions). Doing this doesn't just make you look unsophisticated; it ruins a perfectly good sparkling wine. Instead, try releasing the cork with a gentle twist — it should come out with a whisper rather than a scream.

Opening a Champagne bottle correctly is a little more complicated than a simple twist, but more on that later. First, be sure you're serving the wine at the correct temperature. If the bottle is too warm, the cork can more easily pop out in an exciting (albeit wasteful and probably startling) spray across the dining table. The proper temperature for Champagne, according to G.H. Mumm, is 46 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit; this is easily maintained outside of the fridge if you don't plan on opening the bottle right away by keeping it on ice.