Switch Up How You Eat Sausages With A Quick Hasselback Technique

While it's perfectly fine to dive right in and take a big ol' bite out of your next brat or kielbasa, using the hasselback technique is a particularly fast and tasty way to switch up how you go about enjoying your favorite sausages. In fact, it may just be your key to sausage heaven — especially if you're a fan of those deliciously browned bits that make sausages such a triumph to behold in the first place.

Hasselbacking refers to the process of making successive notches that slice almost all the way through the food, but still leave the base of the item intact. In addition to providing visual appeal with its segmented shape, the cuts create more opportunities for the sausage to become crisped and browned; their grooves make great hiding spots for sauces, glazes, and seasonings. Note — when applied to sausage, the hasselback technique should only be attempted with fully-cooked varieties. It's best to avoid piercing the skin of a raw sausage prior to cooking, as it can dry it out.