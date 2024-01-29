Skip The Crab And Try Dessert Rangoons At Your Next Party

The versatility of cream cheese means it can just as easily pair with sweet ingredients as with savory options like crab. In fact, you can simply cut the crab out of your filling and tuck a dollop of cream cheese inside the wrapper instead. For a sweeter appeal, mix cream cheese with sugar, vanilla, powdered sugar, honey, or agave. If you pride yourself on your cheesecake recipe, use the same filling in dessert rangoons instead.

To incorporate different flavors, add a bit of jam to your cream cheese filling. If you have fresh or frozen fruit, make a coulis or compote to deliver the sweet flavor. Chocolate is another perfect pairing with cream cheese. Rely on some Nutella or incorporate mini chocolate chips into the mix. For mini versions of your favorite pie, place a drizzle of pie filling alongside your cream cheese.

Whatever you decide to put inside your dessert rangoons, remember not to overstuff them so the filling stays in place during the cooking process. Also, ensure a good seal by moistening the edges of each wrapper with a thin layer of water before pressing them together.