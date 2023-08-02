Should You Clean Strawberries With Vinegar?

The reason against using vinegar to wash your strawberries is very simple –- you probably don't need to. This is because, according to two professors from Auburn University in an interview with Best Food Facts, washing fruits with cool and clean water was shown in research to remove almost all present bacteria. So, if it's germs you're worried about, rinsing your strawberries well in the sink is probably the best method. Furthermore, according to the University of Minnesota, the pesticides that might still be on store-bought fruits and vegetables are easily washed away with water — no vinegar necessary.

So, should you ever use vinegar to wash strawberries? If you want to get some extra peace of mind by using more than just water to clean your fruits and veggies, then vinegar might still be the best option. Vinegar is likely better than other fruit-cleaning soaps on the market that, according to the University of Colorado, aren't fully regulated and may contain harsh chemicals that can be absorbed into the fruit. Also, while vinegar is not necessarily recommended to clean strawberries, it is recommended to clean other fresh foods, especially leafy greens like spinach. So, while it hasn't been proven to actually help, vinegar also will not cause any harm if you want to use it for some extra oomph.