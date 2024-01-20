Carrot Crepes Put The Savory Vs Sweet Debate To Rest

If you prefer starting your day with hearty, savory fare, know that many umami-rich ingredients pair well with carrot crepes. Cheeses like cheddar, gruyere, Swiss, and even goat cheese go well with these delicate pancakes. If you want to line the carrot-flavored crepes with veggies, you can stuff crepes with mushrooms, sautéed zucchini, or spinach, and if you want to ramp up the crepe flavor, include roasted carrots.

Recreating the flavors of a carrot cake with carrot crepes is very easy. Before cooking the crepes, you can add some of the cake's signature seasonings to the batter: A carrot cake recipe typically includes spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. For the filling, you can simply spread in a layer of cream cheese frosting. If you want to add a little texture, include shredded carrots or chopped walnuts in the filling, which are also typical to find in the cake.

And here's something you might not have considered: If you don't own a food processor, or you don't feel like pureeing veggies yourself, there is an easy way to get pureed carrots into your carrot crepes — use baby food. Just as adding baby food to cake batter infuses cakes with moisture and flavor, it can work in your crepes to the same effect.