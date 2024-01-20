Alton Brown's Top-Tier Tips For Deglazing With Wine

If you don't normally cook with wine, the idea of doing so might seem intimidating. It's often associated with more complex recipes like boeuf bourguignon, or desserts that are flambéed for dramatic presentation. In reality, you can incorporate wine into a lot more recipes than you'd probably think, and any dish that calls for a sauce or gravy can benefit from wine if you follow Alton Brown's tip.

Instead of tossing your pan straight into the sink after you're done searing your meat or sauteing your vegetables, the celebrity chef recommends pouring some wine into it. The fond that's left behind in a pan after cooking (or what Brown referred to as "chemically complex crusty pan scab" on his cooking show "Good Eats") is packed with flavor, and by adding wine, you can turn it into a tasty sauce. This method, which is technically called deglazing, is an easy way to add more flavor to a dish, not to mention a great way to use up leftover wine.