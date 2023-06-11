The Reason You Should Reconsider Using Dairy To De-Glaze A Pan

Deglazing your pan can be a great way to get some extra flavor into your dishes. When you've finished cooking in your pan, simply add some liquid to the hot surface. You can then scrape the leftover food and oil from the pan into the liquid, and mix it up into a sauce using flavors that might have otherwise gone to waste.

To deglaze a pan, you'll want to choose a liquid complementary to the flavors of the sauce you're planning to make. Although deglazing can be done with a variety of liquids, there are a few that you should avoid — specifically, anything containing dairy. Milk, heavy cream, or half-and-half should all be avoided if you want your food to taste fresh.

When dairy is introduced to high heat — like a hot pan that's just finished searing some steak — it can curdle pretty quickly. Milk curdles at 180 degrees Fahrenheit, and your pans can be upwards of 325 degrees after searing foods on the stovetop — more than hot enough to create that unpleasant curdled texture.