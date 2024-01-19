The Genius Way To Use Up That Extra Duck Sauce From Your Takeout

Sure, dipping eggrolls in duck sauce is practically a national pastime (well, for most of the nation anyway, duck sauce is still not a thing out west). But the sweet, fruit-based flavor of the sauce makes for a perfect base for a marinade too. And it's hard to top its versatility as it plays well with everything from pork loins to chicken thighs to flank steak — and many points in between — giving a fun punch of Asian flavor to whatever protein you choose.

Although you could use it in its original state, a duck sauce is fairly mild all on its own. Typically, it's made from fruits like plums, apricots, and peaches — or a combination of the three — along with vinegar, sugar, ginger, and sometimes chili peppers. But none of those flavors jump out at you in an obvious way right out of the packet, which means a duck sauce marinade is best when paired with other ingredients.

Even just a bit of salt and some water to thin the consistency makes for a tasty and straightforward option when added to a trio of duck sauce packets. You can also pair it with other Asian-inspired flavors like soy, mandarin orange zest, garlic, and sesame oil to add complexity to the flavor. As with any marinade, experimentation is half the fun. After you add your meat, throw it in the fridge for a few hours to let the flavors infuse before cooking.