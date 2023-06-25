Why Is McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce So Incredibly Hard To Find?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody should ever doubt the passion with which some people miss their favorite McDonald's dipping sauces. The disaster around the Szechuan McNugget sauce following an early episode of "Rick and Morty" should prove as much, with that episode having been etched into popular food culture as probably one of its more bizarre episodes; but it's not completely out of left field if you consider the confused reactions of some people about the ubiquitous fast-food chain's hot mustard sauce.

In short, sometime in the mid-2010s, hot mustard disappeared from some menus but not others. Granted, items at fast food restaurants come and go, often without warning. And to be clear, the hot mustard sauce is indeed yummy. We here at the Daily Meal have ranked it as the best dipping sauce on the McDonald's menu. So McDiners were bound to take notice when they could no longer find it at their local Mickey D's.

Some have been crestfallen enough to take to social media to vent. A thread at the r/McDonald's subreddit started by a now-deleted user is filled with customers who really and truly cannot imagine their fries or McNuggets without the spicy dipping sauce. "@McDonalds are you guys still serving that delicious hot mustard dipping sauce?" asked @Number1Ninja632 on Twitter in 2017. "Or is it discontinued?"

"Hot mustard sauce is available in select locations, Peter!" replied McDonald's Twitter. "Inquire at your local restaurant to see if its offered!"