Garnish Your Steak With Compound Butter For Restaurant-Level Quality

What is it about eating a grilled ribeye at a steakhouse that beats the steaks you make at home? And how can you emulate restaurant-level steaks for your next dinner party? There are many tips for cooking steakhouse-style steaks, such as buying quality cuts of beef. But there's one way to elevate the flavor of your steak that doesn't blow your grocery budget: Finish your steaks off with a garnish of compound butter.

Compound butter is an unfussy way to bring extra flavor to many dishes, and there are a number of flavor combinations you can easily create based on your tastes. Use freshly chopped herbs, garlic, salt, and pepper to make your compound butter, and place it on your steak before serving. Or maybe you're lucky enough to have some black truffle salt to use in the butter. Aside from adding more flavor and richness to a steak, compound butter looks great as a garnish.