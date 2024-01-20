The Cooking Tip To Remember For A Fresh Herb Blend With Butter

Butter is a wondrous thing: It tastes amazing on its own, adds a voluptuous richness to dishes, makes for a terrific non-stick oil once it clarifies, and can be an ideal carrier for many other flavors. Butter mixed with anything — garlic, shallots, spices, or herbs — is known as compound butter. Almost every compound butter recipe tells you to bring the butter to room temperature and mash everything else into it. Sure, this works. But, especially when dealing with fresh herbs, melting the butter and adding minced herbs over low heat will really enhance and extend the flavor of the herbs' aromatic oils. Remember this when making a fresh thyme compound butter to top that perfectly grilled filet mignon.

To get technical about it, butter is a solid, or saturated, fat, meaning it stays solid at room temperature. A cold stick of butter fresh from the fridge is far too cold to use as a carrier for any other ingredients, so you must (at least) soften it at room temperature before making a compound butter. Take that temperature a little higher –- to only 90 or 95 degrees Fahrenheit — and the butter will melt, allowing for a more comprehensive absorption of aromatic oils.