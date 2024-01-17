Shredded Coconut Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Elevated Boxed Brownies

Coconut and chocolate go together as well as ... well, coconut and chocolate. It's an exquisitely delicious combination, almost intuitive in its pairing, as any fan of German chocolate cake will tell you. For this reason, you might want to consider adding some sweetened, shredded coconut to your next batch of boxed brownie mix. You'll get that wonderful flavor pairing, as well as a slight coconutty crunch.

Also, it's the easiest thing in the world. Once you make the brownie batter with the boxed mix, eggs, water, and oil, stir in the shredded coconut (we recommend starting with ¾ cup and then adjusting to taste). If you want to go crazy, sprinkle a couple more tablespoons of shredded coconut on top of the batter once it's been poured into the pan and before it's baked. You have a couple of other options, too, because processed coconut takes many forms, be it flaked, dried, or sweetened.