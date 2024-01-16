Why You Can't Really Stop Your Egg Muffins From Deflating

The sad reality of deflation has always affected the psyche of at-home cooks. There is nothing more disheartening — or deflating — than to take out an otherwise flawless soufflé only to see it defeated by gravity. Redditors cry out to the heavens, unsure of what they are doing wrong.

"I have been making soufflés for almost a year now at my house and I can't seem to figure out what makes them fall the way that they do. They taste amazing but I can't seem to make them look great like I've seen at so many places," posted u/Donnerkatze. A fellow poster told them that it is just the nature of the beast. The trick is serving them almost immediately before they lose their shape.

The other option is perfecting techniques such as the one used to make Japanese soufflé pancakes. The hot air will still deflate once taken out of the oven, but whipping egg whites is one of the better ways to make a professional-looking display. This trick requires whipping the white of the egg so it naturally forms a structure. Known as "stiff peaks," this can add to the sturdiness of your food. There are pitfalls to this method too, however. Over-whipping is dangerous territory and can destroy what you have so carefully cultivated. Instead, try to make peace with your breakfast muffin as it is. It will still taste delicious.