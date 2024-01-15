Cool Down Your Hot Oatmeal With Frozen Berries And Thank Us Later

Adding frozen berries to hot oatmeal is as easy as grabbing a handful from the freezer and plopping them into your heaping bowl of oats. Although it's a straightforward and accessible breakfast hack, there are a few tips to keep in mind to get the most out of your berry-studded oatmeal.

To preserve their texture and structure and prevent the berries from becoming too mushy, stir the frozen berries into the hot oatmeal towards the end of the cooking process or after it has finished cooking so that it doesn't melt into a pulpy juice before you can enjoy them. If you prefer a juicier consistency, let the frozen berries thaw for a few minutes before adding them to your hot oatmeal for a more succulent texture. Be sure to gently introduce them to the oatmeal to avoid breaking the berries apart so that they maintain their shape and texture. However, if you prefer them broken apart and more integrated into the oatmeal, stir them in with a little more elbow grease.

If you want a blend of textures, reserve a portion of the frozen berries and add them as a topping just before serving. This way, you get a combination of the warm, cooked berries in the oatmeal and the cool, frozen ones on top.