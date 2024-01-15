The Best Type Of Beer To Drink In The Shower

You've heard of cracking open a cold one on the beach, at a BBQ, and even in your living room after a long day. But why wait to enjoy a beer after you've rinsed off all the stress of the day? Next time you're craving something boozy and full of hops, head for the shower. The concept of shower beer was coined by a Swedish beer company called Pang Pang. The brewery wanted to create a beer that was small enough to be enjoyed during a quick shower while still delivering that refreshing sipper. Its mere six-ounce-can isn't enough to get you significantly buzzed before turning off the tap, but it proved to be plenty for providing a touch of indulgence during an otherwise mundane activity. Some people enjoy the contrast of drinking something chilled while enjoying a hot shower, while others get a kick out of the concept of multitasking.

No matter the reason for enjoying it, the concept of shower beer has since grown in popularity, encouraging light and dark beer drinkers alike to grab their favorite brew before taking a steamy shower. While there's no doubt that everyone has their own opinion, we couldn't help but wonder — is there a superior type of brew that is best enjoyed amongst steam and suds? According to discourse online, some beers seem to be made for bringing home and enjoying in the shower, while others should definitely stay barside.