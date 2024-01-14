When To Use Buttercream Vs Cream Cheese Frosting For Your Bakes

Although buttercream and cream cheese frosting are often used interchangeably, you might want to put some more thought into which frosting you choose for your baked goods. These two popular frostings both turn plain bakery into mouthwatering desserts, but they differ in flavor, ingredients, texture, and how long they can be unrefrigerated. In addition to your taste preferences, the best choice of frosting also depends on what you are baking. For instance, carrot cake, red velvet cake, and other moist cakes are commonly made with cream cheese frosting. Its tangy flavor is a perfect addition to spiced cakes, cupcakes, and breads, but it's less versatile than buttercream, which offers a sweeter flavor that pairs with just about any dessert you bake.

Buttercream and cream cheese frosting have some ingredients in common — powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and butter — but buttercream is also made with heavy cream or milk while cream cheese frosting contains, obviously, cream cheese. Skip the pre-made stuff — you can easily make your own traditional American buttercream frosting at home or a tasty cream cheese frosting for your cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and brownies. But first, it's best to have some knowledge of what type of frosting is easiest to work with in terms of texture and storage.