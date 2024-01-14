The Shortcut To Simple And Tasty Focaccia Is Frozen Dinner Rolls

This trick from @littlecajunhouse on Instagram makes it easy to create easy focaccia at home. After prepping the rolls, the base topping will always be a coating of high-quality olive oil. This not only adds flavor, but it creates a soft, chewy texture on the crust.

From there, embed some dried or fresh herbs and seasonings in the dough. Hearty fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme as well as dried herbs like oregano and parsley all work great here. Sprinkle on garlic powder, "everything" seasoning, nutritional yeast, or onion flakes; and don't forget the sea salt.

Additional toppings like vegetables and even fruits add nutritional value and create a heartier dish, elevating your herbed focaccia bread into a meal. Kalamata, green, and black olives are all popular choices — just be sure they're pitted. Sliced bell peppers in every shade add both flavor and a pop of color. For a savory finish, consider sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, or capers. Focaccia also holds up nicely to meats, such as pepperoni, sausage, or thin and salty prosciutto. And of course, cheeses like parmesan and mozzarella are perfect for focaccia.

In truth, as long as the flavors go well together, you can add just about anything to focaccia dough — which gives you the power to create a pizza, a light appetizer, or a delicious side dish. You can even make a sweet treat with melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon topped with figs, plums, peaches, or berries, plus some chopped nuts.