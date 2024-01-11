What Is Fougasse And What Does It Taste Like?

French cooking techniques form the basis of much of modern professional cooking with many using techniques like sauteing and poaching every day. The country's popular dishes like bouillabaisse, creme brulee, crepes, and onion soup, can also be easily found around the globe. French baked goods are another popular treat that can be found at many eateries, which include everything from macarons to croissants. However, one you may not be as familiar with is fougasse.

First of all, it isn't pronounced like the 1980s Washington D.C. punk band Fugazi. The actual pronunciation sounds more like "foo gahhss." As for what it is, think of fougasse as the French cousin to the far more familiar Italian focaccia, which is only cut differently, creating more crust surface area. This type of bread can also be loaded with toppings like herbs, cheese, or even vegetables. There are other differences but that's probably the closest comparison, and much like focaccia, it's absolutely delicious.