Yes, You Can Make Thick, Tasty Jam With Frozen Fruit

A lot of people think making homemade jam, requires several pounds of fresh fruit. However, while you can certainly do this if you want, it's far from mandatory. You can actually pick up a few packages of frozen fruit and use them to make tasty jam at home.

However, while it's definitely possible to make good jam from frozen fruit, there are a couple of tricks you must employ to do so. Otherwise, you run the risk of your jam being too runny and not setting properly. While the jam might still taste okay, it won't be the best choice for spreading on your bread.

If you're interested in making jam from frozen fruit yourself, here's what you need to know about the science behind getting it to set right. Plus, here are a couple of hacks for helping your frozen fruit jam taste delicious.