Why Restaurant Kitchens Only Close For A Few Hours Each Day

While some restaurants are 24-hour affairs (some diners never close, for instance), typically, every restaurant has a closing time. So when that happens and the last customer has left for the evening, you might imagine everyone cleans up, turns off the lights, goes home, and the place lies quiet until the following day. The kitchen staff probably comes in shortly before the next shift to get food ready, and things get going from there, right?

It turns out that's not quite how it works at all. Restaurant kitchens, especially high-end ones, keep going to the point where they only close for a few hours a day — if they even close at all. The reason has to do with just how much effort it takes to keep a restaurant in business and how hard it really is to make sure the supply of prepared ingredients keeps up with customer demand.