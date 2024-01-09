Why You Definitely Need To Try Making Chicken Lollipops At Home

A name like "chicken lollipops" may conjure up imagery of sugary confections and sweet flavors, but they are only similar to lollipops in shape. In terms of flavor, this dish is savory. Chicken lollipops are made with either chicken drumsticks, drumettes, or flats, and their lollipop-like shape is formed by a culinary technique called Frenching. This entails using a knife to push all the meat, tendons, and skin to one end, leaving the rest of the chicken bone bare to create the stick of the "lollipop."

Making chicken lollipops requires a few extra steps, but it isn't difficult to pull off and it's worth doing so if you have the time. The main benefit is that the lollipop is easier to eat and dip since the meat is conveniently balled at the top. And because the bone is stripped of meat, it has a clean, visually appealing presentation that's not as messy when eating with your hands.