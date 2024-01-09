Why You Definitely Need To Try Making Chicken Lollipops At Home
A name like "chicken lollipops" may conjure up imagery of sugary confections and sweet flavors, but they are only similar to lollipops in shape. In terms of flavor, this dish is savory. Chicken lollipops are made with either chicken drumsticks, drumettes, or flats, and their lollipop-like shape is formed by a culinary technique called Frenching. This entails using a knife to push all the meat, tendons, and skin to one end, leaving the rest of the chicken bone bare to create the stick of the "lollipop."
Making chicken lollipops requires a few extra steps, but it isn't difficult to pull off and it's worth doing so if you have the time. The main benefit is that the lollipop is easier to eat and dip since the meat is conveniently balled at the top. And because the bone is stripped of meat, it has a clean, visually appealing presentation that's not as messy when eating with your hands.
What to know before making chicken lollipops
Even though chicken lollipops are made with drumsticks, drumettes, and flats — cuts of chicken you're likely already familiar with — they cook a bit differently after they've been Frenched. Since the meat is consolidated on top, it results in a thicker piece of meat around the bone. Bone absorbs heat, which explains why bone-in chicken takes longer to cook than boneless chicken. Ultimately, chicken lollipops don't cook as quickly as regular chicken wings or drumsticks, so it's best to rely on a meat thermometer and take your chicken lollipops off the heat when the internal temperature is at least 165 F.
The same Frenching technique and cooking method can be applied to turkey as well, but keep in mind that turkey tendons are much harder than those on chicken. Since you can't just scrape them away or push them up along with the meat, you'll need pliers or a boning knife to remove them. Whether you're making turkey or chicken lollipops, you may also want to cover the bone in foil to prevent it from charring.
Best flavors for chicken lollipops
Though chicken lollipops have gained a great deal of popularity on TikTok, they aren't just a new viral trend. Chicken lollipops are an Indo-Chinese street food that's often served as an appetizer at restaurants. Unlike many of the recipes you see on TikTok that end up resembling buffalo wings and barbecue chicken, traditional Indo-Chinese chicken lollipops have a distinctive flavor profile.
The meat is typically seasoned with some form of chili, whether that be chili paste, vinegar, or Kashmiri chili powder. Other bold flavors like garam masala and Szechuan sauce are also incorporated. These tandoori-style chicken lollipops, for example, use cayenne, turmeric, smoked paprika, and garam masala to season. Because of all the spice, chicken lollipops end up packing plenty of flavor on their own, but it isn't uncommon to eat them with a chutney dipping sauce too. Ultimately, there are no rules when it comes to flavoring chicken lollipops, so you can experiment and season them to your preferencs, similar to any other cut of chicken.