Guy Fieri's Chili Is Chock-Full Of Beer

Chili is one of those meals where holding back on ingredients is simply not an option. Some of the most delicious bowls come with everything included: diced onions and carrots, corn, mushrooms, kidney beans, and a variety of ingredients that make up the beefy foundation of your chili. For chili enthusiasts and connoisseurs, there always seems to be one more ingredient you feel like you could have thrown into the mix. But with so many options available, what could that magical ingredient be? That's where the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star Guy Fieri comes in.

For the most rich flavor imaginable, the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host recommends pumping your chili chock full of beer. Did you say beer and chili, all in one meal? That's right, folks. All it takes is a bottle of the good stuff mixed in with your ingredients and you'll be one step closer to making that perfect bowl of chili.