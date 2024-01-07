Guy Fieri's Chili Is Chock-Full Of Beer
Chili is one of those meals where holding back on ingredients is simply not an option. Some of the most delicious bowls come with everything included: diced onions and carrots, corn, mushrooms, kidney beans, and a variety of ingredients that make up the beefy foundation of your chili. For chili enthusiasts and connoisseurs, there always seems to be one more ingredient you feel like you could have thrown into the mix. But with so many options available, what could that magical ingredient be? That's where the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star Guy Fieri comes in.
For the most rich flavor imaginable, the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host recommends pumping your chili chock full of beer. Did you say beer and chili, all in one meal? That's right, folks. All it takes is a bottle of the good stuff mixed in with your ingredients and you'll be one step closer to making that perfect bowl of chili.
Making your chili Guy's way
When you're making your chili with Fieri's advice, you'll want to include one 12-ounce bottle of amber ale. It's a great companion for cooking meats and will impart the perfect amount of citrus, fruit and malt flavors your chili needs. It's also used as a replacement for water, which you'd normally add to your chili to create its moist texture. As you mix the beer in with the rest of your ingredients, its flavor will infuse, adding a bit of an acidic kick that's distinctly reminiscent of your chosen amber ale. Mix it well and begin to make way for some of the next ingredients Guy recommends.
Along with beer, Fieri uses a mix of six chili peppers as well as sweet peppers to create his style of chili. When creating the protein portion of your chili, Guy loves going all in. Along with your ground beef, you'll want to add huge meaty cubes of chuck beef. This will add variety to the texture and will make it more filling. Lastly, don't forget the masa harina (which translates to "dough flour") — it is available at most supermarkets. This will give the chili a bit of sourness to offset some of the sweetness and will strengthen the dish's texture.
More ways to take your chili up a notch
Once you've gone into Flavortown, you'll find yourself taking detours and unexpected routes into a myriad of delicious ideas that can improve your chili. One way to really take your chili to a new level is by swapping the beef for chicken. And in case you're wondering, this also calls for some beer! Let that chicken simmer then shred it and add some light beer to crank its flavor up. Go ahead and add some jalapenos, avocado, shredded cheese, a little lime juice, and sour cream to add a rich variety of garnishments that perfectly suit your shredded chicken chili.
If you follow a vegan diet, you are welcome to join the party, too. A big bowl of vegan chili, filled with varieties of beans such as navy, black, and kidney beans will help substitute the meat portion and provide you with a fresh mix of flavors. Add some masa harina for more of a thickened texture. For the beer, go with a Mexican style. You can use something like Corona, Presidente, Dos Equis, or your own favorite type. Once you try this chili, you'll love the flavor the beer provides along with its variety of vegan proteins and spices.