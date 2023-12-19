How To Fix Mashed Potatoes That Got Too Starchy

Have you ever made mashed potatoes and found the texture less than appealing? Part of the appeal of this popular side dish is its creamy texture, so sticky or gluey potatoes leave a lot to be desired on the dinner table. In this case, the solution is to add extra butter. Butter serves two important purposes when it comes to potatoes. In addition to creating a more appealing texture, butter also enhances the flavor of potatoes, which can be downright bland without the proper additions. And if you want to boost the flavor even further, consider incorporating both butter and sour cream.

To make sure that the butter fully integrates with the spuds, take a stick or two right out of the refrigerator and add an ample portion to your mashed potatoes. While it might seem like melted butter is easier to mix in, this isn't the case, as there's a risk that the fat and milk solids (i.e., the protein portion of the butter) will come apart when melted. However, exercise caution when stirring, as too much stirring can be a bad thing when it comes to texture.