The Most Important Tip For Brewing Kombucha The Right Way

While kombucha may seem tricky to make, it's easier than it appears. It requires you to brew the tea, and then the liquid undergoes two fermentations. However, before you do all that, the most important tip for making kombucha the right way is to store the liquid you'll ferment in a glass container.

According to Bottle Store, using glass will help keep your kombucha sterile and prevent you from adding any additional contaminants or bacteria. Prior to using glass containers to store your kombucha, all you need to do is place them in water and bring it all to a boil on the stovetop. The temperature will kill any potential bacteria, preventing them from ruining your kombucha brew.

Glass containers are great for those who want to monitor the progress of their kombucha. You won't have to remove the lid as you might if you were using a less transparent container. That being said, food-grade ceramic also works well as a container for your kombucha. However, there are materials that you wouldn't want to use to ferment your tea.