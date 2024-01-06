How Long To Marinate Fresh Mozzarella For A More Robust Flavor

The easiest type of fresh mozzarella to marinate are pre-formed mozzarella pearls. These small balls of mozz can be bought at many grocery stores and are perfect for marinating, as they're bite-sized for easy eating, have more surface area for more flavor absorption, and can be stored easily in a jar or container. If you can't find mozzarella pearls, cutting a ball of the cheese into cubes works just fine. And if you're ambitious, you can even try making your own mozzarella.

Now, it's time to bring the flavor. You'll want to use a good-quality olive oil as the base of your marinade. From there, get creative with your choice of herbs and spices. If you've got a green thumb and have fresh herbs on hand, this is the perfect opportunity to use them. Chopped basil, parsley, thyme, or oregano are perfect choices for a classic Italian flavor profile.

If dried herbs are all you have, they'll work in a pinch, too. Just make sure those dried herbs are only 1-3 years old, so they still have a lot of flavor. You can add some red pepper flakes for a spicy kick, and a few cloves of garlic never hurt. Salt and pepper are a must, as well. Mix the mozzarella together with your oil and spices, marinate for at least 1 hour, and you're ready to serve the soft and milky bites of cheese infused with rich olive oil and vibrant seasonings.