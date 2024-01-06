Design Your Own Checkerboard Cake With The Help Of Ring Cutters

To get started making this checkerboard treat, you'll want to first bake your cakes. You're actually going to make multiple-round versions. Remember, the number that you bake will be the number of layers tall your dessert is. For instance, for a taller confection, you could do four cakes, or for a shorter version, just two might do the trick.

Regardless of how many you bake, to get the checkerboard effect you'll need to choose two different colors. For example, you could make a chocolate and white cake. Another option would be to go with two basic vanilla varieties but add food coloring to create beautiful colors. You could also play around with red or blue velvet recipes for fun, bright designs.

Whichever route you go, you'll then bake the desserts and allow them to cool. Once they've cooled down, use decreasing sizes of cutters to divide your cakes into rings. Then, piece the confections back together by spreading the frosting around the inside of each ring. Next, alternate the different cake hoops, gluing them to the inside of the one larger than them to make a completed circular layer. The result is two complete layers that look something like two targets. Each layer should alternate opposite colors.