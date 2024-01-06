Potato Chips Are The Main Character For A Tuna Sandwich With Crunch

Tuna sandwiches are easy to make and taste great, making them an always-reliable pick when you need a quick lunch. While a simple tuna salad sandwich relies mainly on mayo and canned fish, you can also add many different ingredients to suit your tastes. If you're a bit bored of the soft texture of a plain tuna sandwich, a fun way to amp things up is to add a layer of potato chips.

Potato chips add a contrasting crunch to your sandwich, as well as a pop of salty taste. Since the chips are rigid and crunchy, they can even help keep your tuna salad stay in place between the bread, giving your meal some more sturdiness. To add them to your sandwich, all you have to do is layer the chips with your tuna salad and other fixings while you fill up the bread. Then, press down on the top of the sandwich to break the chips into smaller pieces. This makes it easier to eat your meal. With that, all that's left is to bite in and enjoy.

That said, if you'd like to experiment with your potato chip tuna sandwich, there are a few different things to keep in mind, such as what style of chips you'll use and what flavors to add. Plus, if you're not a fan of potato chips, there are a couple of other ways you can add some crunch to your meal.