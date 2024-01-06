Potato Chips Are The Main Character For A Tuna Sandwich With Crunch
Tuna sandwiches are easy to make and taste great, making them an always-reliable pick when you need a quick lunch. While a simple tuna salad sandwich relies mainly on mayo and canned fish, you can also add many different ingredients to suit your tastes. If you're a bit bored of the soft texture of a plain tuna sandwich, a fun way to amp things up is to add a layer of potato chips.
Potato chips add a contrasting crunch to your sandwich, as well as a pop of salty taste. Since the chips are rigid and crunchy, they can even help keep your tuna salad stay in place between the bread, giving your meal some more sturdiness. To add them to your sandwich, all you have to do is layer the chips with your tuna salad and other fixings while you fill up the bread. Then, press down on the top of the sandwich to break the chips into smaller pieces. This makes it easier to eat your meal. With that, all that's left is to bite in and enjoy.
That said, if you'd like to experiment with your potato chip tuna sandwich, there are a few different things to keep in mind, such as what style of chips you'll use and what flavors to add. Plus, if you're not a fan of potato chips, there are a couple of other ways you can add some crunch to your meal.
Choosing the right chips for your sandwich
When picking your potato chips, a thicker chip can give your sandwich more body and provide a bigger crunch, so ruffled or kettle-style may be a good pick. Plus, these types of chips may not go soggy as quickly as thinner styles, which can be a boon when pairing them with mayo-based tuna salad. However, regular, thinner chips will work as well — you may just need to add more of them to get the same level of crunchiness. You can also go ahead and use homemade chips to make your sandwich that much better. Making your own chips can give you some more control over how you cut your potatoes and how "done" you like them.
Another thing to consider here is the flavor of chips. Since your sandwich will contain seafood, you could go with Old Bay-seasoned chips. Or, give your sandwich a cheesy taste with cheddar chips. Salt and vinegar also works well to play off the briny flavor of the tuna. Alternatively, play up on the creaminess of the mayo and any herbs you've added with a sour cream and onion variety. It's up to you which flavor you think will best complement your meal, and you can get as creative as you like.
Other ways to give a tuna sandwich some crunch
If you're not sold on the idea of using potato chips in your sandwich, there are a couple of other ways to add crunch to your meal. One of the easiest ways is to swap potato chips for a different snack, such as corn chips or tortilla chips. You could also play around here with cheesy snacks like Cheetos or cheese puffs. Feel free to experiment with different snacks to see which one you like best.
Moving away from chips and snack foods, another way to give your sandwich some crunch is to add crispy bacon. You could either layer slices of bacon on top of your tuna, or you could crumble it up and either mix it into the tuna salad, or just sprinkle it on top.
Besides bacon, you can play around with crunchy fruits and veggies. Water chestnuts, crunchy red onions, and even chunks of apple can all add a little bit of crispiness to your meal. A tuna sandwich can be as creative and dynamic as it is simple and satisfying, so next time you whip one up, reach for any crunchy ingredients you have in your kitchen and enjoy a big upgrade.