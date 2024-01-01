The Pizza Cutter Tip For Perfectly Portioned Homemade Fruit Leather

Once the fruit leather has been fully dried — which can be done in an oven or a food dehydrator — it is ready to cut. Just remove it from the dehydrator or baking tray and get started. To use a pizza cutter, simply place the fruit leather lying flat and cut it into strips. These strips can be as wide or as thin as you like and you can even cut the fruit leather into a grid to make smaller servings.

The great thing about a pizza cutter is that you can do a test run to make sure that each of the lines will be straight and the pieces will be evenly cut. To do so, gently run the cutter's blade across the fruit leather. Instead of pressing down hard enough to actually cut through it, use just enough pressure to make visible indentations instead. That way, if your strips don't turn out even you can start over.

Another benefit of using a pizza cutter is that the fruit leather won't gum it up the way that it can with scissors, which can cause the blades to get stuck together. And since you won't have to handle the fruit leather as much, you'll keep your fingers clean and the fruit leather free from too many fingerprints. The pizza cutter will also give you much more precise cuts than a knife at a quicker speed.