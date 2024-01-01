Meatloaf-Stuffed Zucchini Is The Perfect Quick And Balanced Dinner

It's almost impossible to make a meatloaf without ending up with leftovers. Unless you search for recipes for just one or two portions, most batches of meatloaf are made with at least a pound of ground beef. When you add in any vegetables, eggs, breadcrumbs, or other binding ingredients, the loaf can get pretty large. Next time you make meatloaf, don't let your leftovers linger in the refrigerator until they're thrown away. All you need to make meatloaf into a new dinner is a zucchini or two. Just hollow out the squash, chop up the leftover meatloaf, and stuff it inside. If you've got leftover gravy, you can pour it on top; if not, go for some grated cheese. You'll get a perfectly balanced dinner and zero food waste, and it's a fun way to give your carefully crafted meatloaf a new life.

Meatloaf-stuffed zucchini requires almost no prep time since you already did most of the work making the loaf itself. To make it, you only need one or two extra ingredients. Zucchini stuffed with meatloaf is also perfect for packing lunches because it stores well overnight in a container or lunch box. You don't even need any major cooking skills or tools, just a spoon for scraping out the squash and a knife for cutting the meat.