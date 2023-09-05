The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes A Great Binder For Meatloaf

The binder is the second most important ingredient in a meatloaf, following the meat. Without a binder, meatloaf is just one big hunk of hamburger, and it's the binder that gives meatloaf its signature moisture and soft texture.

Meatloaf can be made with various types of ground meat, ranging from beef to turkey to pork. You can even use veal or game meat like venison for this dish. However, the result can be tough, dry, and greasy without the binder material.

Binders like eggs and the ho-hum breadcrumbs help keep the whole mixture together and give it the moist, tender texture meatloaf is famous for. Rice Krispies works great as a binder material thanks to their plain, starchy, porous, and crisp structure. Because these rice bits are relatively tasteless, they also bulk up and soak up the flavor of the spices and meat in the meal you are cooking.

Making the change is easy. For instance, if you're making the classic Italian meatloaf or a spicy Mexican meatloaf, swap the plain breadcrumbs for Rice Krispies and get cooking.