Caesar Salad Dressing Is Your Ticket To Unbeatable Asparagus

Caesar dressing isn't just for the classic salad. The full-bodied dressing is bursting with just the right combination of savory and tangy flavors to make it the perfect sauce for any number of foods — including asparagus. That creamy Caesar salad dressing is perfect for bringing out asparagus' natural butteriness, just as its generous herbs and spices are a good match for the vegetable's natural herbiness. And Caesar dressing's tanginess also complements the sweet yet slightly bitter veggie the same way that a squeeze of lemon juice or a dollop of hollandaise sauce does.

Overall the combination of bright citrus and savory seasonings in the dressing works perfectly with the earthiness of the asparagus, hitting all of the right notes for a crave-able flavor profile. It doesn't matter if your asparagus is grilled, roasted, pan-fried, or even steamed — Caesar dressing will add layers of flavor to those tender green stalks. And since it works in so many different ways, there are plenty of options to use the two together.