Microplane Vs Box Grater: Which Gets The Most Out Of Your Cheese?

Once you've chosen the right cheese for your pasta, it's time to figure out the best way to actually get it onto your plate for a nice and cheesy meal. Between the sleek and popular microplane and all the different sides of a box grater, there are quite a few options to consider. However, when it really comes down to it, the best way to get the most out of your grated cheese really depends on the kind of cheese and what exactly you're using it for.

Despite what you might think, it actually has less to do with flavor and more to do with practicality. Microplanes are handy, convenient tools that produce delicate and fine particles, making them perfect for grating a feathery topping of cheeses to melt in your mouth right away. On the other hand, a box grater has a wider range of sizes into which it can break down cheese. It might also be the more efficient tool to use when grating a large amount of cheese to incorporate into sauces.