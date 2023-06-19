What To Consider When Choosing The Right Cheese For Your Pasta

Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the world, and it's easy to see why. Two of its most famous features, cheese and pasta, are delightful when consumed separately and utterly delicious when eaten together. It doesn't matter whether you're celebrating or commiserating; there's nothing quite like the savory hit of cheese combined with the pillowy softness of pasta to bring joy to your soul.

However, the kind of cheese you use depends on what type of pasta dish you're cooking. And no, we're not necessarily talking about pasta shapes in this case because regardless of what you may think, pasta shape does not affect the taste. Rather, we're talking about choosing whether the cheese goes into the pasta dish on the stove or at the table.

This time we're differentiating cheese by its texture and dividing it into three categories: soft cheeses, hard cheeses, and those semi-soft, semi-hard cheeses in between. Generally speaking, softer cheeses get cooked into pasta dishes, while harder cheeses are grated onto the pasta when serving.