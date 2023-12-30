Where Is Honey Bunchies From Shark Tank Today?

Kendra Bennett appeared on Season 14, Episode 20 of "Shark Tank" seeking a $200,000 investment in exchange for 10% of her family-run business Honey Bunchies — a company selling a handmade gourmet energy bar made with pure honey, crispy nuts, and salted roasted sunflower kernels. Bennett's honey-based snack might've been as sweet as her optimistic disposition. Unfortunately, the sharks weren't as sweet on Bennett since her view on her business may have been too naive for any of them to invest in.

Bennett ultimately walked away without an investor. However, the company is currently thriving and can be found in 1,600 retailers across the U.S. A few chains include Whole Foods, Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Kroger, among several others. The popularity of Bon Bee Honey bars has been lucrative, as the company has an annual revenue of $3 million, and its net worth is currently estimated at $8 million.

Still, her story moved the sharks with the incredible story of how the company got its start. Bennett's father, Edward Payne, was a U.S. fighter pilot in Vietnam, and he relied on candy bars and soda for sustenance while serving. As a result, Payne became hyperglycemic with a high risk of developing diabetes. So Bennet's mother, Jennifer Payne, created a healthy and tasty honey-based energy bar for Edward as an alternative.

Three decades later, Edward recreated Jennifer's recipe with a gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free honey bar, as well as a peanut-free, dairy-free coconut almond bar. Edward named the bars after his pet name for Jennifer — Honey Bunchies. Edward turned Honey Bunchies into a company and began selling the bars in 2010.