Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Generic Pasta Sauce

You could also, if you have the time and energy, just make your own pasta sauce at home. It may seem daunting, but it's not nearly as challenging as it might appear if you've never tried it before. All it really takes is some time and attention to detail; there's no esoteric or challenging cooking techniques involved. There's nothing wrong with buying store-bought if you just don't have the juice to make your own that day, but it brings some serious benefits if you do.

There are a lot of advantages here. The first and most obvious is you can control everything that goes into the pasta sauce, adding or removing ingredients to your own personal taste. You can control the texture, too, achieving just the right level of chunkiness vs. silkiness. And that's not even getting to the biggest advantage: unless you're buying something artisanal and small batch from a local vendor, it's almost certainly going to taste better.

The most important thing, though, is to avoid the generic. Your dinner will taste much better and you'll be much happier if you do.