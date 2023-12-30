Trinidadian Boiled Corn Is Spicy, Creamy Perfection

Corn is one of those staple foods that you've doubtless eaten dozens of times. Much like potatoes (technically a vegetable just like corn), it's kind of impossible to avoid it entirely. But there are far more preparations than the simple ones you might've grown up with, like corn on the cob or succotash. There's nothing wrong with those, but there's a world of possibilities you may be missing out on. Some of them, like Mexican street corn, have been having more of a moment lately — but you should also spare some attention for Trinidadian boiled corn because it's a wonderful explosion of flavors.

Hailing from the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, Trinidadian boiled corn boils the maize (as the name implies) like corn on the cob, but from there it takes a sharp detour into Flavor City. Like Mexican street corn, it's often a street food. But it combines heavy spices with creamy coconut milk to make a dish that is entirely unique and utterly delicious.