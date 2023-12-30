Trinidadian Boiled Corn Is Spicy, Creamy Perfection
Corn is one of those staple foods that you've doubtless eaten dozens of times. Much like potatoes (technically a vegetable just like corn), it's kind of impossible to avoid it entirely. But there are far more preparations than the simple ones you might've grown up with, like corn on the cob or succotash. There's nothing wrong with those, but there's a world of possibilities you may be missing out on. Some of them, like Mexican street corn, have been having more of a moment lately — but you should also spare some attention for Trinidadian boiled corn because it's a wonderful explosion of flavors.
Hailing from the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, Trinidadian boiled corn boils the maize (as the name implies) like corn on the cob, but from there it takes a sharp detour into Flavor City. Like Mexican street corn, it's often a street food. But it combines heavy spices with creamy coconut milk to make a dish that is entirely unique and utterly delicious.
There are two key ingredients for Trinidadian boiled corn
Like many dishes from around the Caribbean, Trinidadian boiled corn does not skimp on the seasoning. Ingredients like thyme, culantro (an herb similar to cilantro that Trinidadians know as "shado beni"), chives, and garlic are good choices, sure. But that's obviously not where the spice comes in. No, for that you need the spicy peppers that are a key part of this recipe, which can be either habanero or scotch bonnets (and any recipe where habaneros are the soft option takes its spice levels seriously). Scotch bonnets are a crucial part of Jamaican jerk seasoning, and there is no possible way to accuse them of being bland.
The other key component to this dish — and the one that really makes it all come together — is coconut milk. Spice is great, but coconut milk here provides the balance that brings together a harmonious total dish, and like a lot of great dishes from around the world, the broth is one of the best parts of this. For best effect here, use full-fat coconut milk.
Trinidadian boiled corn doesn't involve any fancy cooking techniques
Fortunately, the actual cooking process here isn't at all complicated. You just put the coconut milk and some water (enough to cover the halved corn cobs) in a pot and bring it to a boil, then add the herbs, spices, and some butter to let that broth soak up the rich variety of flavors. After it's simmered for a bit, add the corn and boil it in the broth itself on low until the liquid reduces to around ¼ of the original amount. From there, you just serve the corn cobs and broth in bowls and you're all set. This dish isn't about weird molecular gastronomy or cooking techniques that require specialist equipment, just quality ingredients (buy the best corn you can find), and full, rich flavors.
If you're a fan of both corn and spicy food, you really should give Trinidadian boiled corn a try. Don't be afraid to expand your horizons and try things you might not be familiar with!