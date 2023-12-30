An Onion Is All You Need To Tenderize Your Steak

If you want to make that New York strip or sirloin steak succulent and juicy, then you might want to consider a tenderizer before cooking. Although it can make steak more tender, you can put away that powdered meat tenderizer you bought from the spices aisle. Instead, all you need for a juicy steak is an onion, which acts as a natural tenderizer while also adding a boost of flavor to your meal.

Simply dice up your onion into small pieces and mix it with some salt. Add the mixture to your steak before cooking, and let the meat sit in the onion juices for at least 30 minutes to an hour. In Japan, the technique is traditionally used for Chaliapin steak, which also involves scoring and pounding the beef with a mallet before coating it in raw onion prior to cooking. The pungent vegetable softens the meat to where you can tear it apart with your fingers — no knife needed.

If you've already got a marinade in mind for your steak, try adding some raw onion to the mix as well. It will have the same effect as if you were just using onion by itself. "Adding raw onion to marinades not only adds flavor, but it also tenderizes the meat," says Taste's Amira Geory.