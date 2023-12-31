Here's How Much Liquid You'll Need To Fix Your Broken Sauce

Most of us who love cooking have experienced the horror of a broken sauce. Imagine this: You're preparing dinner. Your silky smooth, delicious sauce is coming along great, and it smells amazing. But then, you look in the pot — and your sauce has separated, seemingly no longer capable of the emulsification necessary to make a sauce work. So what do you do?

Well, as most chefs can tell you, your best hope for fixing a broken sauce is to add a bit of warm water. But water isn't your only option; depending on the sauce, various liquids could be the solution (like how cream fixes greasy gravy). The other thing to consider is how much liquid you should add. A lot of sources will tell you "just a splash," but what does that even mean?

The truth is, there's not a universal amount of liquid to add to save a sauce; it depends on the state of the sauce itself. Generally, the more broken the sauce, the more liquid needed to fix it.