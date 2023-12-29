Try A Cranberry Glaze For Your Meatloaf And Thank Us Later

When it comes to the holidays and other special occasions, one flavor that's sure to find its way to your dinner table is cranberry. The zingy fruit is popularly used for cranberry sauce, baked into tasty pies, and infused into beverages for you to sip on. If you're looking for something a little different, one particularly creative way to use cranberries is to turn them into a glaze for your meatloaf.

The glaze is slightly tangy, perfectly complementing the hearty saltiness of a meatloaf. Plus, it adds a festive touch that can transform this meal from an everyday comfort food into a holiday-ready dish if need be. You'll also taste a pronounced sweetness in the sauce, which, unlike a plain ketchup glaze, can add a new dimension to your meatloaf.

If you want to make meatloaf with a cranberry glaze, you'll need to know what goes into the glaze to get you the best sweetly tart flavor. Additionally, there are some considerations for the meatloaf itself in order to really up the ante — including what to pair it with for the perfect lunch or dinner.