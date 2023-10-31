Level Up Your Meatloaf With One Boxed Ingredient

When it comes to easy, classic comfort meals, meatloaf is tops. You don't need a lot of ingredients, just good quality ground beef, a few eggs, and some breadcrumbs to make a basic loaf. But that doesn't mean you can't make some upgrades to the ingredients list to make an even more delicious loaf. Breadcrumbs are important for binding the meatloaf together, but there's no rule that says you have to only use unseasoned crumbs. Stuffing, for example, is really just pieces of dried bread with some added flavor. In fact, if you swap out your boring breadcrumbs for a box of Stove Top Stuffing, you'll get a tasty, seasoned meatloaf that tastes like you slaved over a hot oven all day long.

Stove Top stuffing already has all the herbs, spices, and salt you need for a tasty meatloaf mixed in, and one box is the perfect size for most loaves. If you want to get dinner on the table in a hurry and you don't want to do all sorts of measuring and chopping, just grab some meat and a box of Stove Top and you'll get dinner prep out of the way in five minutes flat.