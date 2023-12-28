Pomegranate Seeds Are The Fresh Addition Your Tuna Salad Is Missing
Tuna salad is a quick and easy way to get those Omega-3 fatty acids. And it goes without saying how delicious it is. From nuts and seeds to dried or fresh fruits, exotic seasonings, legumes, and much more, there are plenty of ways to dress tuna salad up with unexpected ingredients, too. Still, there may be something missing. If you've never added pomegranate seeds, then it's safe to say you're missing out on an amazing option for freshening up your usual tuna salad.
Pomegranate seeds are slightly sweet and spectacularly tart, which means they add an intense depth of flavor to any dish. They're also juicy and crunchy, making them perfect for salads. They also pair well with fish like tuna, whether you're using the canned variety or searing it in steak form. To top it off, they're chock full of nutrients and antioxidants, so tuna salad can be even healthier than it is on its own.
Different ways to use pomegranate seeds in tuna salad
The easiest way to use pomegranate seeds in a tuna salad is to sprinkle them on top like a garnish. This will give the salad a bright pop of color, and the crunch of the seeds is similar to croutons on a regular garden salad. They can also be mixed with the dressing and other fruits, veggies, and nuts you include. This method ensures even distribution so that every bite has a bit of the fruit's sweet-tart juices. Pomegranate seeds pair nicely with onions, avocado, mango, garbanzo beans, and a variety of nuts (for even more crunch!). And so does tuna, leaving plenty of room for different combinations and options.
If you really want to get creative, consider making a pomegranate compote or vinaigrette, either of which can be mixed in as a replacement for some or all of the dressing. Or it can be drizzled on top, perfect for seared tuna laid across a bed of greens.
Modernizing tuna salad
Tuna salad has come a long way since it got its start as a way to make the most of leftovers. No longer limited to mayo, celery, onions, and pickles, the newer versions often look nothing like the traditional tuna salad recipe. Instead of using the surplus bits of fish from dinner, modern-day versions nearly always involve opening a fresh can of tuna or cooking tuna just for the salad, so it's no surprise that many people want to make theirs special by experimenting with a variety of ingredients.
With the wide number of options made possible by today's grocery stores, there's seemingly no limit to the ways that tuna salad can be livened up. Dried cranberries have become one common way, but pomegranate seeds can take the same sweet and tangy idea and turn it up a notch. Not only will they add a wallop of fresh flavor, but they can amplify the texture and visual presentation of the standby lunch staple, giving the classic tuna salad a deliciously modern twist.