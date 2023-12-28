Pomegranate Seeds Are The Fresh Addition Your Tuna Salad Is Missing

Tuna salad is a quick and easy way to get those Omega-3 fatty acids. And it goes without saying how delicious it is. From nuts and seeds to dried or fresh fruits, exotic seasonings, legumes, and much more, there are plenty of ways to dress tuna salad up with unexpected ingredients, too. Still, there may be something missing. If you've never added pomegranate seeds, then it's safe to say you're missing out on an amazing option for freshening up your usual tuna salad.

Pomegranate seeds are slightly sweet and spectacularly tart, which means they add an intense depth of flavor to any dish. They're also juicy and crunchy, making them perfect for salads. They also pair well with fish like tuna, whether you're using the canned variety or searing it in steak form. To top it off, they're chock full of nutrients and antioxidants, so tuna salad can be even healthier than it is on its own.